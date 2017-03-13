Four people "temporarily displaced" following Indian Orchard fire, officials say

An overnight fire in the Indian Orchard neighborhood of Springfield has temporary displaced four people, according to fire officials.

Around 2:10 a.m. on Monday, the Springfield Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at 1186 Worcester Street.

When firefighters arrived, they found a fire in the second floor front bedroom Dennis Leger, aid to Springfield Fire Commissioner, said.

The fire did force two people from 1186 Worcester Street and two more from 1184 Worcester Street to be “temporarily displaced,” Leger said.

The cause of the fire has been determined by investigators “to be an electrical wire in the ceiling above the bedroom,” Leger said.

The damage to the structure has been estimated to be around $10,000, according to Leger.

No injuries were reported and the Red Cross is currently assisting

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.