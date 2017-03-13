Three juveniles arrested in Springfield for arson

Three juveniles were arrested on arson charges late Sunday night in Springfield.

Springfield Police tell Western Mass News that a neighbor on Hancock St. witnessed the three young adults trying to set a fire behind the former Elias Brookings School building.

When officers arrived on scene, they say the suspects attempted to run away from the scene. However, they were all taken into custody and arrested for arson.

The arrests come after seven fires broke out in Springfield on Sunday, leaving 16 people displaced.

According to the Springfield Fire Dept., three of those fires have been determined to be arson, and two more have been deemed suspicious.

However, Springfield Police have not said whether the juveniles were arrested in connection with any of those fires.

