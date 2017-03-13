Pedestrian struck by car on Lower Westfield Rd. in Holyoke

Emergency crews responded to Lower Westfield Rd. in Holyoke after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

State Police in Northampton tell Western Mass News the I-91 North exit 15 off ramp will be closed for at least several hours due to the accident.

According to Holyoke Police, a pedestrian was walking near the end of Lower Westfield Rd. when they were struck by a car exiting I-91 North via exit 15 just after 6 a.m.

Police say the driver then stopped and called 9-1-1, and Holyoke Fire Dept. confirms they sent two ambulances to the scene.

Holyoke Police tell us the pedestrian was transported to Baystate Medical Center. No word on the severity of the injuries, but the accident reconstruction unit was called to the scene due to the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The investigation is ongoing, and Holyoke Police say the driver has not been charged in the accident.

