Springfield Fire Department responds to Worcester Street fire for the second time

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Fire crews from the Springfield Fire Department responded to another fire on Worcester Street in the Indian Orchard neighborhood Monday morning.

The fire was reported at 1186 Worcester Street around 7:30 a.m. on Monday and is the second time in six hours the Springfield fire department responded to the address for reports of a fire.

No injuries have been reported according to Dennis Leger, aid to Springfield Fire Commissioner.

Western Mass News has a crew on the way and will bring you the latest both on air and online.

