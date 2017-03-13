Springfield Fire Department responds to Worcester Street fire for the second time

Fire crews from the Springfield Fire Department responded to another fire on Worcester Street in the Indian Orchard neighborhood Monday morning.
The fire was reported at 1186 Worcester Street around 7:30 a.m. on Monday and is the second time in six hours the Springfield fire department responded to the address for reports of a fire.
No injuries have been reported according to Dennis Leger, aid to Springfield Fire Commissioner.
Western Mass News has a crew on the way and will bring you the latest both on air and online.
