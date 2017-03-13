Chicopee home, garage, and vehicles damaged in fire on Simonich Circle

Firefighters have been able to knock down a fire at a home on Simonich Circle in Chicopee that was caused by gasoline that ignited from a heater inside the garage.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at about 11:10 a.m. Monday.

This was for 37 Simonich Circle.

The Chicopee Fire Department told our crew on scene that they were alerted to the fire by the homeowner who called to say they were working on a car in the garage when some gasoline ignited from a heater inside.

The fire spread quickly to the breezeway and a car parked in the driveway. It also melted some insulation at a home next door.

Our crew said the car inside the garage, the garage, the right side of the home, and the car just outside, were all significantly damaged in the fire.

Firefighters were able to knock the flames down and by 12:20 p.m. Monday investigators were working on figuring out the cause.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Damage was estimated to be over $100,000.

Multiple fire trucks responded to this fire as well as police, and an ambulance.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.