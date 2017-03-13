Woman charged with OUI after allegedly kicking Chicopee officer with her high heels

A Chicopee resident is now facing a number of charges after she allegedly kicked a city officer using her high heels during a traffic stop.

Jessica Vermette, 22, was arrested at the scene. She was pulled over by Officer Zachary Smola on Center Street just after 3 a.m. Saturday.

"He (had) observed a white compact car, swerving back and forth on Center St. On closer inspection, he discovered the front left tire completely shredded. He stopped the vehicle. As he approached the vehicle, he discovered damage to the front end of the car, including the bumper, and rim," explained Officer Mike Wilk.

That's when Officer Smola asked Vermette for her license and registration.

"She began laughing and handed an employee ID to the officer," noted Wilk.

After talking with her, Officer Smola suspected she was intoxicated.

"He asked her to exit the vehicle. As she got out, she began using her phone in an attempt to contact someone. Officer Smola told her to place the phone on the car. She would not, so he removed her phone and placed in on the roof," said Wilk.

Allegedly that's when he knew she was intoxicated.

When Officer Smola went to place her under arrest she began to "scream" and "threw herself on the ground."

As he tried to handcuff her, she allegedly attacked him.

"She began kicking him in his chest with her high heel shoes," Wilk reports.

Officer Smola was able to get control of the situation, handcuffing her, and placing her in his cruiser.

Vermette was taken to police headquarters where she was booked.

She faces 6 charges including OUI Liquor, Marked Lanes Violation, Fail to Wear a Seat Belt, License Not in Possession, Assault & Battery on a Police Officer, and Resisting Arrest.

After she was booked at the police station, Vermette was released on $290 bail.

