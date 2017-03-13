Firefighters battle house fire on Mapleshade Ave. in East Longmeadow

First responders were called to a house fire on Mapleshade Avenue in East Longmeadow Monday afternoon.

This was at around 12:45 p.m. Monday.

The East Longmeadow Fire Department told Western Mass News that the home is located at 70 Mapleshade Ave. near Day Ave.

Police reported on their Facebook page that they've shut down that road from North Main St. to Elm St. as "crews battle a fire."

Drivers should avoid the area if at all possible and seek alternate routes.

Our crew who went to the scene said firefighters have been able to get the flames under control.

No injuries have been reported.

Mutual aid was called in. Both Springfield and Longmeadow Fire Departments responded, helping local crews fight the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

