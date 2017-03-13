Greenfield Police look for suspect who stole cash from unsecured ATM

An ATM door left unsecured in Greenfield last Saturday has police now looking to identify the person who allegedly took advantage of the situation, stealing the cash drawer inside.

Greenfield Police posted the notice to their Facebook page Monday morning.

On Saturday, March 4th, an unidentified individual arrived at the ATM machine at the Valero Gas Station on Mohawk Trail. The person was driving an older Subaru Legacy or Forester police say.

"The vehicle appears to have entered the parking lot from Rt. 2 East," they added.

When the driver went inside the ATM they "realized" that the "ATM door was unsecured."

That's when police say the suspect took advantage of the situation, opening the door and stealing the cash drawer inside.

"The suspect is possibl(y in their late 20's, long brownish hair, thin, wearing a blue coat with unknown writing on the back," noted police.

No word just how much cash was taken.

If you recognize this person, Greenfield Police want to hear from you. Call Detective Chris Greene at 413-773-5411 Ext.1396.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.