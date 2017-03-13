Parts of MA brace for up to 2 feet of snow, high winds

BOSTON (AP) - Forecasters say a nor'easter moving toward Massachusetts could bring about two feet of snow and high winds to central parts of the state.

The storm expected to start Tuesday morning has been tracking farther west, increasing potential snowfall amounts in central and western Massachusetts and decreasing snowfall predictions to southeastern Massachusetts.

The National Weather Service says Worcester could get 23 inches of snow.

The snow could fall up to four inches per hour and bring wind gusts of 65 mph or higher to Cape Ann, Cape Cod and the islands.

Gov. Charlie Baker urged people to take public transportation, and not drive. The MBTA will run on a regular schedule. Ferries are canceled. Commuter rail service will run on a severe weather schedule.

Amtrak cancelled Acela service Tuesday between New York City and Boston.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.