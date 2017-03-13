Springfield DPW begin to treat roads for heavy storm

Local cities and towns across western Mass. are getting ready for all this snow.

They're pretreating the roads, trimming tree branches and declaring parking bans, and some schools are already closed tomorrow.

Western Mass News met with the Springfield Department of Public Works today to talk about how crews are pretreating roads and getting ready for the storm.

With at least an inch falling every hour, it's a lot of snow to prepare for.

People across western Mass. are getting ready for what could be the biggest storm of the season.

"I'm going to stay in the house. I'm not going out," said Charles Howard.

And not everyone is thrilled.

"The snow-- I really don't like it. I think I'm going to move down south. It's too cold out here for me," said Tajon Cole.

Ready or not, the snow is coming and local cities and towns are preparing 24 hours in advance.

The Springfield Department of Public Works has a plan to pre-treat the roads with sand and salt before the snow even starts falling.

"The difficulty with this storm is going to be the real intensity. When the storm starts you're going to get a huge dump of snow, and because of that, salt may not work at all and then all you're going to do is plow it away," said Chris Cignoli of the Springfield DPW.

He said the timing of pre-treatment will depend on when the snow is expected to fall.

Both Springfield DPW and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said trucks will be out in the early morning hours.

"If the snow starts coming in at 7 a.m. tomorrow, we might start doing something at 5."

As for budgets, when it comes to this late season snowstorm, Springfield has already spent more than $1.2 million on storms this season.

After this storm, they'll likely go over the $1.6 million budget.

"I'm going to guess that after this storm we will definitely be into formal deficit spending with a lot of the incumbent money we have in the city. We are at a deficit spending level right now."

Cignoli said the city spends most of that money on outside contractors.

The city has done 12-13 sanding and salting events this year.

"Budget's not an issue when it comes to snow and ice, so what we need to do, we do it."

Springfield will be doing sanding and salting overnight for the next few nights after the storm starts falling, because of melting and refreezing.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.