Gov. Baker warns residents about storm, asks people to stay home

Governor Charlie Baker warning Massachusetts residents about tomorrow's storm and telling people to just stay home.

He held a press conference this afternoon urging people to take this very seriously.

Governor Baker said during the meeting that he's been in contact with MEMA and the National Weather Service ahead of this storm.

The blizzard is expected to create pretty treacherous travel throughout the day.

Mass DOT will be treating roadways all day but the HOV lanes will be closed throughout the day.

The MBTA is planning to operate a normal weekday schedule but some ferry services are closed.

The Governor says the commuter rail will be on a severe weather schedule but anyone commuting is urged to check before they head out.

"As always, we ask everyone to be good neighbors, to check in on family and friends and especially the elderly and those with medical conditions who might require additional assistance," said Baker.

The Governor also saying that delays and cancellations are going to be widespread at Logan Airport so if you know anyone traveling or you are yourself, please call ahead.

"Please stay home and off the roads, only go out if you absolutley need to," Baker stressed.

