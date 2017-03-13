Eversource prepares year round for big snowstorms

It might be late March, but Eversource is ready for the snow.

Crews prepare year-round for storms just like the one on its way to western Mass.

Whether you love the snow or you hate it, you can expect at least a foot to fall, and snow crews are ready for it.

"We prepare for storms year-round. So what we've been doing right now is we've been monitoring this storm very closely to make sure that we have all of our resources, and we do. We are ready," said Priscilla Ress of Eversource.

Eversource crews are out all day Monday working hard to get ready for the snow.

"What our crews do today is get as much of the jobs that we have, our blue sky day jobs, our electrical work-- we get as much of that done as possible."

Eversource is also warning customers to be prepared for possible outages.

Crews have been out all season trimming trees, because of strong winds. The Springfield Department of Public Works said this is a good thing.

"The winds that we had Saturday and even some yesterday. If we had some bad trees out there, we probably would've seen a lot of it,” said Chris Cignoli of the DPW.

