'Meals on Wheels' program has backup for harsh weather conditions

When the weather causes dangerous driving conditions, services like ‘Meals on Wheels’ have to cancel.

“We always try to air on the side of caution,” said Laurie Cassidy, Dir. Of West Springfield Council on Aging.

When dangerous weather hits, meals on wheels makes sure their clients still have the food they need.

“At the beginning of the winter season, we distribute a five pack of shelf stable meals for all of our clients, so in the event that we do have to cancel, they have something to eat.”

The meals come in boxes and are filled with a well-balanced meal, so that those receiving the meal can have something of substance to eat.

“From chicken salad, veggies, crackers, puddings, and beef stew.”

“Depending on tomorrow's storm, I could be up to two days in again. We're still safe with the amount of meals that we've given out, and if we have more bad weather coming then we will redistribute another shelf stable mail.”

But Laurie said they never want to cancel a Meals on Wheels service. But sometimes, for the sake of safety, they have to cancel.

“It's a balancing act providing a meal service, and also keeping our staff safe.”

For many of the clients receiving the service, the meal is more than just a meal.

“Our meal program is more than just delivering a meal, our meal program is also a social check on the well-being of our clients. When we're closed, we miss a day of checking on some of our frailest folks, so we never really like to close, but if we have to, we can be sure that people have something to eat.”

So even though Meals on Wheels may not be able to get to the home, they make sure there is something in the cupboard to eat.

