Springfield Rescue Mission prepares to house more for big storm

In Springfield, there is concern tonight about those who have no place to go during tomorrow's storm.

Today, the Springfield Rescue Mission is getting ready for what will likely be a very busy 24 hours, as the homeless look to come in out of the cold.

The Springfield Rescue Mission knows it will be at, or more than likely over capacity tomorrow.

They are working hand in hand with the city police department to make sure no one is left out in the cold.

“We know that probably tomorrow we're going to have to accommodate some more folks, but we are ready for it, we are prepared for it, and our services won't be affected at all by the storm,” said Miguel Cabrera.

Springfield Rescue Mission Emergency Shelter Coordinator Miguel Cabrera said provisions are being made today to make sure they are ready for tomorrow.

He said that they're working with Springfield police, who patrol the city during snow storms, looking for anyone who needs a place to stay.

“In situations like this, we talk to the police department and they go out also and look for people in dangerous situations, and they can bring them here. We are open for them. We have plans for them.”

“We have a very fluid relationship, it's a good relationship. And in situations like this, everybody works together. And we make sure that nobody stays outside in the cold.”

The mission's emergency shelter, which is for men only, is 148 Taylor Street. It has 43-beds. A main room with bunk beds, including bathrooms and showers.

And upstairs, more private rooms for men in the mission's transitional living program.

But Cabrera said that on a day like tomorrow, they can make room for up to 70. He anticipates a full house.

“We have a limited amounts of beds. However, if somebody comes after the limit is reached, we invite them in, we provide some food and a warm place to stay for the night.”

The kitchen is ready to supply hot meals, and while the shelter usually opens at three, doors will open earlier, before the height of the storm, to make sure no one is left out in the cold.”

During the last snowstorm, Cabrera said that many people came to their new location on Mill Street, which is actually the mission's rehab center.

The Springfield Rescue Mission launched a Facebook campaign today, looking for donations to help house a person during weather events like these. You can donate here.

It cost the mission $17 a person, per night.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.