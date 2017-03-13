PVTA service suspended for Tuesday - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

PVTA service suspended for Tuesday

Posted: Updated:
By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

The approaching blizzard has forced a local mass transit company to suspend service.

The PVTA said that service will not operate on Tuesday because of the weather conditions.

Tuesday's storm is expected to leave over a foot of snow across western Massachusetts, making travel difficult on area roads.

They are urging riders to check the PVTA website for detour information for Thursday.

