Springfield crews continue to investigate multiple fires from the weekend

It was a busy weekend for the Springfield Fire Department after multiple fires broke out, with some of them intentionally set.

Authorities said three of seven fires over the weekend were intentionally set in Springfield.

Those three were on Union Street and are not connected to the others.

“We know the fire is on Union Street. There were three fires in three buildings-- down there those are all intentionally set. All the other fires are under investigation and we know that two of them at least were caused by electrical malfunctions,” said Commissioner Joseph Comant.

Springfield firefighters battled seven fires early Sunday morning, the three Union Street fires are still under investigation as to who set them, but they were in the hallways of the apartment building in trash cans.

“There definitely was a case of arson. They are intentionally set in the hallways with purpose to cause damage, so we can confirm that those were intentionally set, and there is an arson investigation going on for those fires.”

Fires were also fought on Hancock Street, Andrew Street, as well as in Indian Orchard.

“I would like to emphasize that at this time we have no indication that any of the fires, except for the ones on Union Street, are related to each other.”

Springfield police said they are confident they will find out who set these fires.

“Arson investigators are working on it. They're going over some very good evidence and I'm always hopeful that there will be a closure in this case very soon.

Three juveniles were arrested Sunday night, but they are not connected to these fires.

