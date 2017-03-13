City of Springfield prepared to deal with tomorrow's snowstorm

With tomorrow’s blizzard upon us, many cities, like Springfield, said they’re prepared to tackle it.

The city of Springfield held a press conference today with Mayor Domenic Sarno and several department heads.

They said they’re ready for whatever tomorrow will bring.

With several inches of snow falling every hour, tomorrow’s storm is going to be a big one.

Mayor Domenic Sarno said everyone should plan to stay in and hunker down tomorrow.

Schools, city offices, and bus services will be closed.

“Anticipated to have more than 2 inches an hour. That’s a very dangerous situation for our drivers to be operating in and visibility.”

The Department of Public Works said they have crews ready to go bright and early, but they’re asking folks to stay patient as they do their job.

“The snow stops. It takes us 10 to 12 hours to complete the final tour of the city, so some residential streets might not get hit till 4 or 5 the next morning Wednesday. Your street will be done.”

As for emergency and fire crews, they will have extra staff and 4-wheel drive vehicles.

“During snowstorms, medical calls increase tremendously, so we'll be able to get out there to the patients as needed.”

Officials also reminded residents, if possible, to shovel out fire hydrants to make them more visible.

There is a parking ban currently in effect.

DPW said that if you don’t obey, you will get ticketed or towed.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.