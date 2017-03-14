Nor'easter continues to pull away after dumping over a foot of snow

The Nor'easter continues to spin away from western Mass but the clean up continues this morning. Most here in western Mass picked up between 12 and 18 inches of snow. Flurries and light snow will continue today across the Berkshires where A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 8 PM.

Snowfall totals

Southwick 18"

Otis 18"

Ashfield 18"

Ludlow 17"

Blandford 17"

Westfield 16"

Springfield 14"

Pittsfield 14"

Belchertown 12"

Leverett 13"

Holyoke 12"

Amherst 16"

Today will be mainly dry with a few flurries, a good deal of clouds, gusty wind, mostly cloudy skies and cold temperatures.

An upper level low will move toward Maine Thursday, keeping us locked in a cold pool of air. Temperatures should make it back into the mid 30s by Friday and upper 30s Saturday-which is still well below normal. Our overnight temps remain very cold with lows in the single digits. Black ice should be an issue for a while.

This weekend we are tracking another storm system coming down from the northwest and developing low pressure off the coast. Right now, it looks like we will see some minor snow Saturday, mixing with or changing to rain showers. We may go back to snow showers Saturday night, but they should wrap up by early Sunday morning. We will keep the clouds, chilly temps and gusty winds for Sunday afternoon for the Holyoke Parade.

CLICK HERE to see more pictures from the storm

Find the latest First Warning forecast on the Weather page of westernmassnews.com or on the Weather tab on the Western Mass News app.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.