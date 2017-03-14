Mass. Pike speed limit reduced to 40 MPH

The wintry weather is forcing state officials to reduce the speed on a busy state highway.

MassDOT announced that the speed limit on the Mass. Pike has been lowered to 40 miles per hour.

In addition, restrictions for tandem tractor-trailers and propane trucks will be in place from the New York border to Boston.

As of 12 p.m., MassDOT said that they had over 3,600 crews out plowing and treating the roads. They reported many roads were slushy and snow covered.

Motorists are being urged to take it slow, #DontCrowdThePlow, and to avoid travel is possible.

Find the latest First Warning forecast on the Weather page of westernmassnews.com or on the Weather tab on the Western Mass News app.

Stay on top of the latest traffic conditions. Check out the Traffic page of westernmassnews.com or the Traffic tab on the Western Mass News app.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.