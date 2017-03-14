Speed limit reduced to 20 MPH on portion of Mass. Pike

The wintry weather is forcing state officials to reduce the speed on a busy state highway by as much 20 mph in certain sections.

Here's the latest from the MassDOT just before 4p.m. Tuesday:

"#MAtraffic Update: I-90 speed limit now 40mph from NY Border to I/C 7 in Ludlow. Speed limit remains 20mph Interchange 7 to Boston."

Earlier, the MassDOT announced that the speed limit on the Mass. Pike from the New York state line to Exit 14 in Weston had been lowered to 40 miles per hour.

In addition, restrictions remain in place for tandem tractor-trailers and specially permitted vehicles.

As of 8 a.m., MassDOT said that they had over 3,300 crews out clearing and treating the roads.

The department added that crews have found the pavement covered in slush and snow.

Motorists are being urged to take it slow, #DontCrowdThePlow, and to avoid travel is possible.

