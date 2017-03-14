Delays and cancellations at Bradley Airport following snow storm

While the Bradley International Airport remains open and cleanup operations continuing, travelers are dealing with extensive cancellations and delays.

About 40 percent of all departures are currently cancelled, according to the Public Information Officer for Bradley International Airport, Alisa Sisic.

Sisic also said approximately 17 percent of the airport's arrivals are cancelled, as well.

Passengers scheduled to travel today are being encouraged to reach out to their airline company about "rebooking options," Sisic said.

The airport is using the social media site, Twitter, to help keep passengers up to date.

All fliers need to do to receive updates on flights is to tweet their flight number to: @BDLFlightInfo, Sisic said.

And customers can also get real time flight information on the Bradley website,

