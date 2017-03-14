Gov. Baker provides an update on the March blizzard

A mid-March nor'easter that could bring up to 2 ½ feet of snow started moving across Massachusetts during the morning commute.

The storm striking Tuesday also brings the potential for winds gusting to 65 m, coastal flooding and power outages.

School districts across the state canceled classes, cities issued on-street parking bans, and people were urged to stay off the roads.

The speed limit on the Massachusetts Turnpike was reduced to 40 mph and the commuter rail was put on a severe weather schedule that limits the number of trains.

At a press conference Tuesday morning, Gov. Charlie Baker said that the high winds and falling snow will create terrible driving conditions.

People are being urged to stay off the roads and if you have to head out, take it slow on the roads and don't crowd the plows.

The state Emergency Management Agency says Berkshire County could get as much as 30 inches of snow, with snowfall amounts lessening to the east and southeast. Snow could fall at two to four inches per hour at the storm's peak.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News and the Associated Press. All rights reserved.