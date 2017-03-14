Snow day announcement at one MA school goes musical

One Massachusetts school took a different spin on telling students that they had a snow day on Tuesday.

Old Colony Regional Vocational Technical High School in Rochester, MA is one of many schools across the state that canceled classes due to today's snowstorm.

However, rather than just sending out a simple text, email, or phone call, the school took a musical approach.

A video posted to YouTube features school Supt. Aaron Polansky and some of the school's seniors as they channel their inner Leonard Cohen and make the announcement in the styling of "Hallelujah".

