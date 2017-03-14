Power outages spike in central Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) - National Grid is reporting about 24,000 customers without power as a March nor'easter intensifies across Massachusetts.

The utility says the majority of those outages are in the Worcester area, which is expected to be among the areas hardest hit by Tuesday's storm. The Lynn area is also experiencing significant outages.

The state's other major utilities are reporting minimal outages.

The National Weather Service says Worcester has received about five inches of snow.

Areas of Hampshire and Hampden counties have received seven or more inches of snow as of noon.

