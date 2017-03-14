Safety tips if your car gets stuck in the snow

Officials are urging people to stay off the roadways as the storm continues to move through western Massachusetts.

However, some folks may have to head out for one reason or another and it's possible that your car gets stuck.

Tuesday morning, the Granville Fire Department shared some tips from FEMA should your car get stuck in the snow:

Stay in your vehicle where rescuers are most likely to find you

Run the heat for 10 minutes an hour to save battery power

Keep snow clear from the exhaust pipe to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning

For more winter readiness information from FEMA, you can CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.