Safety tips if your car gets stuck in the snow

By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Officials are urging people to stay off the roadways as the storm continues to move through western Massachusetts.

However, some folks may have to head out for one reason or another and it's possible that your car gets stuck.

Tuesday morning, the Granville Fire Department shared some tips from FEMA should your car get stuck in the snow:

  • Stay in your vehicle where rescuers are most likely to find you
  • Run the heat for 10 minutes an hour to save battery power
  • Keep snow clear from the exhaust pipe to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning

