Scattered power outages reported in WMass

The windy, wintry weather is causing some scattered power outages across western Massachusetts.

As of 4 p.m., Eversource was reporting just over 100 outages across western Massachusetts. This was between Springfield, Pelham, and Granville.

Earlier, around 2 p.m. Eversource had about 200 customers without power. Some of the hardest hit communities at that time included Pittsfield with 100 outages, Springfield with 55 outages, and Pelham with 40 outages.

National Grid as of 4 p.m. reporting scattered outages as well. Nearly 200 outages are being reported across western Massachusetts including in Ware, Palmer, and Monroe.

