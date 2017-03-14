DPW crews in Springfield working to clear the city's streets

Crews in cities and towns across western Massachusetts are working to clear the snow from the roadways.

In Springfield, work continues to remove the winter white from some 2,000 roads across the city.

Work by the DPW began Tuesday morning with salting, but that soon progressed to a plowing operation.

Plows have made a swing through many of the main roads and now, work is beginning on the residential streets.

Springfield DPW director Chris Cignoli said that the storm's intensity and the visibility is causing issues for plow drivers. However, he noted that the lack of traffic on the roads and some success with the city's parking ban has helped with clearing efforts.

Find the latest First Warning forecast on the Weather page of westernmassnews.com or on the Weather tab on the Western Mass News app.

Stay on top of the latest traffic conditions. Check out the Traffic page of westernmassnews.com or the Traffic tab on the Western Mass News app.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.