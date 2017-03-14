Northampton dealing with mid-March dose of winter white

Downtown Northampton was considerably quieter Tuesday - a stark difference from the hustle and bustle of the popular Hampshire County town - as snow blanketed the Pioneer Valley.

As of about 4 p.m., 14" of snow was reported to have fallen in Northampton.

A snow emergency was declared earlier in the Tuesday, which means that the city will be towing cars that are parked on city streets.

Other parking restrictions are in place in Northampton as part of the snow emergency. You can CLICK HERE for more information.

