One dead after train collides with DPW truck in Longmeadow

Emergency crews are on the scene after a train collided with a DPW truck in Longmeadow.

Longmeadow Town Manager Stephen Crane said that around 4 p.m. Tuesday, a DPW truck was struck by an Amtrak train as it was crossing the tracks in the Wildlife Refuge area.

The male driver of that truck has died. His identity has not been released.

The town manager said that the man was clearing snow off the tracks around 4 o'clock by Pondside and Bernie Road in the Meadows area of town, which does not have lights or crossing signals.

Crane said the man was the only person inside the truck at the time of the accident.

Amtrak told us they are aware of the accident and send their thoughts to the family, but do not have any other comments at this time.

Police said they do expect to release more information by tomorrow morning, at the earliest.

"The train is actually still down on the tracks. There's some debris under the train and they'll be working, so there's some efforts going on now to remove the vehicle from the scene. It's hard. We're not a big group, so it hits home for us," Crane said.

The incident remains under investigation.

