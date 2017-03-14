Tree falls onto house in Holland - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Tree falls onto house in Holland

By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
(Photo provided by Holland Police) (Photo provided by Holland Police)
HOLLAND, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Some residents in Holland had a scary moment on Tuesday.

Police said that a tree fell onto a Overlook Drive home this afternoon.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

