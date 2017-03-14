Essential employees brave March snowstorm

The March blizzard is wrapping up, but the clean-up is just beginning.

The relentless storm made it tough on those essential employees who braved the storm.

The clean-up was far from an easy task and there’s plenty of snow that has to be removed to make the roads safe.

Mother Nature left a snowy mess across Western Massachusetts.

“We did have 3 or 4 hours of very intense snow. With low visibility, it made the plowing very slow,” said Chris Cignoli of the Springfield DPW.

Drivers were advised to stay off the roads as the blizzard’s tortuous gusts piled up the snow.

For those who braved the storm, many got stuck, including emergency responders.

“We did get stuck quite a few times. The Springfield DPW has been fantastic. Every time we called them up, they had been there in minutes,” said Mike Harrowfield with AMR.

The paramedics at AMR are among those essential personnel that head out into storms to provide life-saving services.

“We started planning yesterday. We looked at our staffing and moved things around and looked at when the storm started through to the tail end of it.”

But to get the roads back in shape, crews will work tirelessly around the clock.

“We are now going back now and doing all the full residentials as well as the mains again.”

A parking ban is in effect to allow DPW crews and emergency responders alike to safely navigate the roads, but violators should be warned.

“We’ve been blanketing the city.”

Police and tow trucks are on full patrol, but as the city of homes sleeps, the plows will be working, preparing for the morning commute.

“The roads should be in very, very good condition. We know a lot of the schools will be closed tomorrow. So that really helps out with a lot of the traffic in the morning.”

The clean-up will continue through the night and into the coming days.

