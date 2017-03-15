Peter Pan Bus Lines to resume service, select schedules remain c - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Peter Pan Bus Lines to resume service, select schedules remain cancelled

Peter Pan Bus Lines has resumed services for Wednesday following a winter storm that cancelled all routes on Tuesday.

There are, however, select schedules that are still impacted.

The Springfield to Albany route, both ways, has cancelled routes.

  • Springfield-Albany

       #6351    8:50 AM via Northampton, Deerfield, Greenfield, Shelburne Falls, Charlemont, North Adams, Williamstown, Troy & Albany

  • Albany to Springfield

       #6356    1:57 PM via Albany, Troy, Williamstown, North Adams, Charlemont, Shelburne Falls, Greenfield, Deerfield, Northampton & Holyoke Mall

Also the New York to Williamstown lines have been cancelled.

  • Williamstown-New York

       #0711    10:00 AM via Pittsfield, Lenox, Lee Prime Outlets, Stockbridge, Great Barrington, Sheffield, Canaan, Winsted, Torrington, Waterbury,           Southbury

       #0723    4:00 PM via Pittsfield, Lenox, Lee Prime Outlets, Stockbridge, Great Barrington, Sheffield, Canaan, Winsted, Torrington, Waterbury, Southbury, Danbury

  • New York-Williamstown

       #0710    9:00 AM via Danbury, Southbury, Waterbury, Torrington, Winsted, Canaan, Sheffield, Great Barrington, Stockbridge, Lee Prime Outlets, Lenox, Pittsfield

Massachusetts and Connecticut commuter services will run as scheduled. Casino services to Foxwoods are also running on schedule.

To see the full list of delays in the region, visit the Peter Pan Bus Line website.

