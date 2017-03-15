We remain cold with more snow possible by the weekend

Cold air remains in place with little relief through the end of the week.

Clouds tonight will gradually decrease and we become mostly clear overnight. Temperatures will return to the low teens and a few upper single digits overnight, but it will feel closer to 0 due to a continued west-northwest breeze. We saw some snow melt today on roads due to the sunshine and traffic-so watch out for developing black ice through the night.

It will be a sunny, cold start Thursday, followed by another cold, blustery day. High temps struggle to reach 30 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

Low pressure continues to spin over Maine and slowly push away to the northeast. This low is helping keep New England stuck in unseasonably cold air plus it is keeping us blustery. As this low moves away, we will get a bit milder and calmer Friday, but then our next system rolls in Saturday.

Low pressure will move out of the Great Lakes toward New England while another low develops off the coast, south of Long Island. These duel lows will bring a period of snow that starts Saturday morning and lasts into the afternoon. Right now, a few inches are looking possible across western Mass, with the most falling in the hill towns and Berkshires. A few snow showers may linger into Sunday morning, then we partially clear and get breezy as the coastal low moves away.

High pressure will build in Monday, bringing dry conditions and lots of sunshine for the start of spring. Another cold front looks to arrive sometime early Tuesday with a chance for a snow shower early. Temperatures may get milder Tuesday with highs in the 40s, but much colder air will dive in Tuesday night and Wednesday.

