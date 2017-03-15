Longmeadow DPW employee killed after train collides with truck identified

Officials have identified the Longmeadow DPW employee who was killed after the truck he was driving was hit by a train.

Longmeadow Town Manager Stephen Crane said that 59-year-old Warren Cowles of Longmeadow was driving a town plow truck around 4 p.m. Tuesday when an Amtrak train hit the truck as it was crossing the tracks at Tina Lane, or also known as Birnie Road.

Crane noted that Cowles died instantly after the collision.

Amtrak spokesperson Mike Tolbert told Western Mass News that that train was a plow train that was working to clear snow from the tracks.

Crane added that Cowles, who was known as 'Cowlesie' by those in the department, was a working foreman for the DPW and had worked for the town for 29 years.

"Cowlesie’s ‘get it done’ attitude was infectious. His positive attitude and work ethic brought out the best in everyone he worked with. We will miss him everyday," said Longmeadow DPW Director Mario Mazza in a statement.

While Crane said that the initial indication is that this was a "tragic accident," the incident remains under investigation by Longmeadow Police, Mass. State Police, and Amtrak Police.

