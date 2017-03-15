AAA: Gas prices in Massachusetts unchanged from a week ago

BOSTON (AP) - Massachusetts gas prices are holding steady.
AAA Northeast said Wednesday that self-serve, regular is selling for an average of $2.15 per gallon this week, the same as last week.
That price is 15 cents per gallon lower than the national average, but 36 cents higher than the in-state average from a year ago.
AAA found self-serve, regular selling for as low as $2.02 per gallon in Massachusetts and as high as $2.39.
