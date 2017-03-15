Some Massachusetts customers still without power after storm

BOSTON (AP) - About 19,000 National Grid customers in Massachusetts remain without power the day after a powerful nor'easter hit the state.

The outages reported Wednesday morning were concentrated in Essex County in the northeast portion of the state.

Lawrence, which officially experienced a blizzard according to the National Weather Service, was among the communities with the most power outages.

Eversource was reporting fewer than 1,000 outages Wednesday morning.

About 50,000 customers were without power at the height of the storm Tuesday.

