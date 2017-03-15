MA State Police remind motorists to clear snow from vehicles

Mass. State Police are reminding residents that you have one more thing to clear of snow, beyond your driveways and sidewalks.

The department said that on Wednesday morning, a trooper pulled over a vehicle along the westbound side of the Mass. Pike in Weston because the windshield was covered in snow - with the exception of a small spot for the driver to see out.

In a Facebook post, State Police added that not having snow and ice cleared from a vehicle could put the lives and safety of others, as well as that of the vehicle's driver, at risk.

Troopers will be out today looking for similar vehicles that may not have had snow properly removed from the windshield or roof.

They ended their Facebook post with four words for other drivers out there: "Don't be this guy."

If you are pulled over for such an offense, you could be ticketed for impeded operation of a motor vehicle, which would be subject to a fine.

