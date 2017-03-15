Northampton crews face snow removal challenges

Over in Hampshire County, the city of Northampton saw 13.5" of snow.

The city's Department of Public Works was working against the elements from the moment the snow started falling. They've now been at it for more than 24 hours.

The fastest and best way for plow truck drivers to clear Main Street in Northampton is to create massive snowbanks through the center of the road.

The Department of Public Works said that the time-line for clean-up is in question.



The huge snowbanks are the signs of clear roadways in Northampton. They can pose problems for drivers and that's why the DPW wants to get them cleaned up as soon as it makes sense.



"Friday into Saturday, possibly another snowstorm. If it looks like we're gonna not have a huge snowstorm, we can do snow removal tomorrow night or Friday night possibly to try to get the snow out of here," said Northampton Highway Superintendent Rich Parasiliti.



Parasiliti said that Friday night isn't the best time to have crews taking snow away in dump trucks downtown…



"We have to get rid of the snow. It's not going anywhere on its own," Parasiliti noted.



DPW crews take the snow from downtown Northampton to a dump site on King Street.

"And the snow that's in Florence Center gets taken to the back of a recreation field in Florence," Parasiliti explained.



Some people are ready to say goodbye to the snow.

"I'm ready for spring and I'm done with the snow. I'm all wintered out," said Brian O'Connor of Northampton.



The DPW is 'wintered out' too. They're dealing with broken equipment.

Snow fell in Northampton for more than 13 hours, consistently, Tuesday.



"We have multiple plows that were damaged in yesterday's storm. We also have a larger 10-wheel truck that brakes locked up on, so that needs to be looked at, so there's various pieces of equipment that are broken but that's typical when you have a 12-inch heavy snow storm like this. Things do get broken," Parasiliti said.



While DPW crews are working hard to clear the roads for you, the city is also reminding people to clear fire hydrants. If you see one buried in front of your house, shovel it out to save time for emergency crews.

