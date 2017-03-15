Lia Surprise Squad helps Big Y shoppers fill up after the storm

Many people spent Tuesday digging their way out of their houses and getting back to everyday tasks, such as grocery shopping.

To help fill tired shoppers stomachs, the Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad headed to Big Y on Cooley Street in Springfield to give away some free groceries.

Like most days, the best snow days are made better with plentiful snacks, so for those who woke up Wednesday with empty pantries, the Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad worked to fill their carts for free

We scoured the aisles and surprised unsuspecting shoppers with gift cards to Big Y.

From one shopper who spent her day off shoveling, to another who was preparing how to use her St. Patrick's Day corned beef leftovers, we had a great time bumping into loyal Western Mass News viewers and , help them with their errands after a long, snowy Tuesday.

To nominate someone for a visit from the Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad, email surprisesquad@westernmassnews.com.

