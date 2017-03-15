Tow crews hard at work following Tuesday's blizzard

The roads in western Massachusetts have had their fair share of snowstorms this year.

The employees at Interstate Towing in Chicopee have been hard at work since the beginning of the week.

They've been responding to calls for getting cars off the streets during a parking ban, and even giving tractor trailers a little help when they get stuck.



"This morning we responded to over a dozen tractor trailers either stuck or jackknifed," said Jeremy, an employee at Interstate Towing.



Although the storm has moved on, officials say it's important for drivers to be careful even when the snow has stopped falling.

As piles of snow lead into the roadways, town DPW crews still have a lot of work to do to clean up after Tuesday's blizzard.

Jeremy is asking people to be safe and make sure to leave enough room for the plows.

