Assistance from area towns help Tolland DPW get through Nor'easter

Before the flakes started flying, DPW crews in cities and towns across western Massachusetts geared up for the big storm and then worked to keep things clear.



However, there was one town who had an additional hurdle along with all of the snow.

It's been four months since Tolland's DPW building burned to the ground right before the first real snow of the season, but today, when we checked in with those in town, they said that thanks to help from the state and surrounding community things are back to business as usual.



Much like other towns in western Massachusetts, Tolland was cleaning up Wednesday.



"This is the worst storm we have had all winter," said Tolland DPW Director Ed Demming.



The Nor'easter dumped over a foot of snow in some areas, which meant a long day for the town's DPW.



"We started plowing at 4 in the morning and the last truck from Tolland got off the road at 11," Demming added.



The town has come a long way. In November, their DPW yard burned to the ground, destroying their equipment right before the first plowable snow of the season. So they turned to their neighboring towns like Granville, who got hit hard in Tuesday's storm for help.



The town's salt and sand shed still stands at the site which was untouched in the fire. Since then, they have replaced two large trucks as well as a front end loader.

Yet, there are smaller items and equipment that they still need to replace, but Tolland Selectman Steven DellaGuistina said "At this point, we don't have a place to put it, so we are holding out."



The site of the old building has been cleared and the state has lent a helping hand in pitching in to clear Route 57, which runs through the town for the time being.



"It's working and we appreciate it that was huge for us. We weren't sure what direction we were going in and that has definitely helped out," DellaGuistina explained.



DellaGuistina said that the bidding will soon begin on the new DPW building and that they hope to possibly break ground this spring.

