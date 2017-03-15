Crews get ready to clear the streets of Holyoke for St. Patrick's Day parade

Department of Public Works crews are working hard across the region to clean up from Tuesday's snowstorm.

The DPW in Holyoke is working with a tight deadline in mind as this weekend’s St. Patrick's Day Parade and Road Race is right around the corner.

With a foot of snow on the ground it's hard to imagine a parade happening in a few days, but crews want to re-assure everyone that the show will go on.

"This is nothing new for us, a snow storm on Tuesday, we’ve had them on Friday. No big deal we are ready. The streets are going to be clear and Holyoke is going to be great on Saturday and Sunday," said parade President Michael Moriarty.

With the hundreds, and maybe thousands of people expected to line the streets in less than a week, parade officials are confident that the streets and sidewalks will be clear.

"The DPW is on top of it. We're getting mutual aid from neighboring communities and the state. We are going to have the entire parade route clear by the time of the parade," Moriarty continued.

DPW employees are working overtime trying to get the snow not only plowed, but removed from the streets and sidewalks so no will be standing in the snow.

"This morning I was on the phone with the Lt. Governor who offered the state's assistance. We’ve been in touch with Mass. DOT as well as MEMA who are providing equipment and some folks to help us with snow removal along the route," said Holyoke Mayor, Alex Morse.

State services and neighboring towns have also offered to help with the process. As of now, it's all hands on deck according to Superintendent of the DPW, Michael McManus.

"We have a giant snow blower and we blow it into the back of the truck and then the truck hauls it to one of our dump sites and then come back and pick up more," said McManus.

DPW workers will continue that process until the roads and sidewalks are clear for the parade this weekend.

