Springfield Police arrest one of their "most wanted" suspects with help from a child

A fugitive from justice who was not only wanted by police here in Springfield, but Florida as well, has been taken into custody after a child alerted authorities to his whereabouts.

Anthony Magri, 42, from Palm Bay, Florida is facing a slew of charges including 4 counts of Kidnapping and Threat to Murder.

He was arrested on Monday evening by Springfield Police and was wanted in connection with a string of armed robberies in the city, as well as one in the state of Florida.

Allegedly, Magri held up a number of Springfield businesses this past weekend using a gun or a knife. The businesses include the Walgreens on State St., Aldi's on Boston Rd., Dunkin' Donuts on State St., and the "Circle K" on Bay St.

Sgt. John Delaney said on Monday their 911 dispatch took a call from a child stating ... "the guy Tony who is wanted on the news for armed robberies is hiding at my residence and my mom is frightened."

Police say the child then told them that "Tony" was hiding out in their house on Dunmoreland St.

"The child stated that she was out of the house," noted Delaney.

So multiple officers went to the home and after being allowed inside, found Magri "hiding inside (a) hutch located in a child's room," added Delaney

He was arrested without incident.

Delaney reports they've charged Magri with 4 Counts of Kidnapping because, "(He) held the victims against their will at the home on Dunmoreland Street when they became aware he was a wanted fugitive."

In connection with this alleged crime, Magri, has been charged with Assault and Battery (Knife), Threat to Murder, Kidnapping (4 counts), and Intimidation of a Witness.

As far as his alleged criminal behavior with the armed robberies...Magri had Warrants out for his arrest on six charges including Assault and Robbery Armed With a Handgun, Armed Robbery, Assault With a Dangerous Weapon (Victim over 65 years of age), Armed Robbery, Robbery Armed With Firearm, and Fugitive From Justice (warrant from Florida.)

"Anthony Magri is also wanted in Florida for the crime of Armed Robbery," noted Delaney.

The Springfield District Court Clerk's Office reports Magri was arraigned Wednesday morning, he was held without the right to bail. His next court date is scheduled for April 18th.

