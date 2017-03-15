Westfield woman goes into labor during Tuesday's storm

Imagine you're nine months pregnant, there's a massive snow storm coming your way, and you go into labor.

Well, that's exactly what happened to one new mother from Westfield on Tuesday, who's bundle of joy gives new meaning to the phrase 'blizzard baby.'

You see it in the movies, but what are the odds it happens in real life? Well, those odds were in Kelly and Adam Cooley of Westfield's favor yesterday.

At the height of the storm, they welcomed their second child into the world and you're going to love her name!

Early Tuesday morning, during the storm named Stella by The Weather Channel, Kelly Cooley goes into labor.

"It just, it was like 3 a.m. I woke up and I'm like, hmmmm. I looked outside, I didn't think it was going to start snowing until later in the morning," Kelly Cooley explained.

However, it was snowing and snowing hard.

"I'm thinking we need to load the shovel up into the car and get moving," Adam Cooley added.

By 6:30 a.m., the contractions were close, so Kelly and Adam headed to Baystate Medical Center.

"There was probably four inches of snow on the ground and coming heavy, especially once I got outside to warm the car up and I realized how much snow was coming down," Adam Cooley explained.

The snow was so heavy that Adam admits the drive was a little harry.

"Once we got here, I was actually a little relieved when we made it in the door, I said, okay, I'm at the right place now," Adam Cooley noted.

Kelly and Adam didn't know if they were having a boy or a girl, but Kelly had a feeling.

"We did have a couple of girl names. We didn't know if we were having a boy or a girl. Then we had heard about the snow storm coming up and said hmmm, maybe it's a girl and maybe it's Stella coming," Kelly Cooley explained.

By the afternoon, Stella was raging outside and also made an appearance inside. Meet Stella, a healthy, six pound, 12 ounce blizzard baby.

"She was a Stella for sure. I mean, the labor was so quick, the news was still on in the background with like Stella all over the TV, so she was Stella for sure," Kelly Cooley noted.

The Cooley's said that the name Stella was meant to be.

"It started falling into place. It's her. It was her day. She decided to come with the storm," Kelly Cooley said.

Kelly and baby Stella are doing great. 13-month old brother Bo can't wait to meet his new sister.

Interesting to note, Baystate Medical Center said that yesterday was a very busy day in labor and delivery. Twenty babies were born. Normally, on average, Baystate delivers about eleven babies.

Nurses told us that the high number could have something to do with the barometric pressure during yesterday's storm helping to induce labor. Last night was also a full moon.

