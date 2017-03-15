AG's website offers help navigating financial aid options

BOSTON (AP) - College acceptance letters are usually straightforward. Financial aid award letters, not so much.

Attorney General Maura Healey says students and their families often need help navigating through complex financial options as they decide which school to attend and how to pay for their education.

Healey said Wednesday her office has launched a website that includes information needed to help compare financial aid award letters. For example, understanding the differences between loans, grants and scholarships.

Healey, a Democrat, has previously cracked down on for-profit schools and fraud in student lending. She says her office hears frequently from students who have already finished school and are surprised by how much they still owe.

The campaign is a partnership with the nonprofit organization uAspire, which also provides financial aid counseling.

Online: www.mass.gov/ago/studentawardletter

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.