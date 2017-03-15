Baystate Health lifts visitor restrictions

Baystate Health announced on Wednesday that they will return to their normal visitor policy as the number of flu cases decline in western Mass.

In February, the hospital had to place restrictions on their policies for all hospitals and outpatient centers.

Keith O’Connor, the spokesperson for Baystate Health, said that anyone who is ill with a cold, flu, diarrheal illness, or fever should call instead of visiting even when the restrictions are lifted.

