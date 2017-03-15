School systems rack up snow days after winter storm

Many students enjoyed a snow day after Tuesday’s storm left a wintry mess, but the number of snow days is starting to add up for some school districts.

With bated breath, children watched the scrolling list of school cancellations pop up on the bottom of television screens. However, more snow days can mean a shorter summer break.

Agawam Superintendent William Sapelli said that it all boils down to safety.

“It all depends on the timing of it. When it comes in, like this particular one came in at 6, 7 in the morning. Called in all day, you knew it was a no-brainer,” said Sapelli.

Agawam officials decided to cancel school on Wednesday as well because the DPW needed additional time to clear sidewalks.

Massachusetts requires that schools remain open 180 days each year. Agawam builds in five extra school days every year to their calendar to account for possible snow days.

This year, Agawam has used six days. This will push their last day of school to June 26.

“We don’t like to be that late into June, but you can’t control the weather,” said Sapelli.

Springfield follows the same policy to schedule five additional days. They have currently taken five snow days.

