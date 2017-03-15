Agawam boy offering free shoveling to those in need of help

The shoveling continues post-snowstorm in western Massachusetts.

For those in need of a helping hand, an Agawam boy is making his rounds to shovel your driveway and sidewalks, free of charge.

His mother and neighbors said that he has always been about helping others who need it most.

Meet Nick Ugolini. He's a fifth grader from Agawam who simply loves to shovel snow - so much so that he is offering his services to any who may need it in the aftermath of this storm.

"He loves helping everybody, anybody and everybody, whether it's family, friends, he loves it," said Gina Mancini, Nick's mother.

The idea came after seeing their elderly neighbors struggle in the snow next door.

"She couldn't get out because no one shoveled her (sidewalk) and then me and my friend had to hurry up and shovel," Ugolini said.

Ugolini spent most of Tuesday shoveling sidewalks and clearing off cars. He has three siblings, but takes the initiative when it comes to hard work and neighbors take pride in his efforts.

"They actually have access to get to their cars if they need it. He shovels our neighbors who are disabled and we love him," said Chelsea Robare.

However, Ugolini isn't satisfied with just helping his neighbors. He wants to help anyone who might be in a jam today. He even got back to shoveling his sidewalk while we spoke with him.

Take our word for it, this 10 year old is full of energy.

"Not that bad, because the snow is less than yesterday because yesterday, it was really heavy," Ugolini added.

Mancini said that Ugolini understands the value of helping others without expecting anything in return.

"I've raised him to be a fine young man with a big huge heart," Mancini added.

Ugolini's shoveling services will be available all day long. He already had two calls this morning, but is willing to go anywhere in western Massachusetts today to help out those in need. For more information, you can contact Gina Mancini at 413-285-0200.

