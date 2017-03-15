Westfield Police searching for credit card thief

Westfield Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man that bought an electric snowblower with a stolen credit card.
If anyone has any info on the suspect shown, please call 413-642-9389 or email t.edwards@cityofwestfield.org.
