Two Pioneer Valley residents win $1,000,000 instant prize

Two residents from the Pioneer Valley became winners of Mass. State Lottery’s $1,000,000 instant prize.

On Monday, March 13, Paula Pelkey of Florence claimed her winnings in the “2,000,000 50X Cashword” $10 instant game at the Lottery’s headquarters in Braintree.

Her ticket was bought at the 60 Union St. Pride Station in Easthampton.

Pelkey said she plans to use the prize money to renovate her home.

The second winner, Kevin Lunardini of Chicopee, collected his prize money from the “$4,000,000 Bonus Cash” $10 instant ticket game on Wednesday.

He bought his winning ticket at Mike’s Variety, on 335 Dale St. in Chicopee.

His plans are to buy a house with his winnings.

Both winners used the cash option on their prizes and received one-time payments of $650,000.

There will be $10,000 bonuses rewarded to the agents that sold the winning tickets.

